Strong Sales Lead To Added Shows Of Winter In Wilmington Light Show

Over 2,750 families have enjoyed the holiday spirit since The Grand, Riverfront Development Corporation, Light Action Productions, and the City of Wilmington opened the Winter in Wilmington Light Show on the Riverfront on November 27.

Blowing through all expectations, over 450 cars per night have weaved their way through 40 lit displays to the holiday tunes of artists that have played The Grand Opera House in Wilmington over the years.

In total, over 4,700 car passes have been purchased to date, with the exhibits open now through January 3, 2021. Thanks to the early successes of the light show the organizations have added SIX new dates to the calendar, bringing the grand total to another 18 nights of lights. They are:

Monday, December 21

Tuesday, December 22

Wednesday, December 23

Monday, December 28

Tuesday, December 29

Wednesday, December 30

"It has been very challenging to be a performing arts organization that can't open its theaters, so we really wanted to do this for the community," says Executive Director Mark Fields. "We are delighted by the response thus far. Not only are we still serving our mission by entertaining to our friends and neighbors in Wilmington, we are also making sure that The Grand maintains its vital presence in the community."

Patrons are reminded that they can pre-purchase passes in advance to reduce contact day of or they can purchase on site using a credit card or cash.

Tickets are on sale now and are $25 per car; a portion of each sale will go to re-opening The Grand after the pandemic. Tickets are available online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. To help make the event enjoyable for everyone, advanced online reservations/pre-purchased admission is strongly suggested. The Grand is not accepting any in-person purchases at our box offices due to the COVID-19 outbreak.