STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens Shop at Milford, DE's Second Street Players

Second Street Players will present its 2025 spring production, the much-loved, comedy drama, Steel Magnolias. Directed by Becky Craft and Assistant Director Glen Pruitt, Steel Magnolias will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE.

Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of May 9, 10, 11, and 16, 17, 18. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $27 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit. Patrons who need assistance may email info@secondstreetplayers.com or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

Set in Louisiana, the ladies who are "anybody," go to Truvy's (Lori Ann Johnson's) beauty salon to have their hair done. Helped by her new assistant, Annelle (Kori Lewandowski), outspoken Truvy not only does hair, but provides free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cheryl Graves), an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Gina Shuck), and the local social leader, M'Lynn,(Cat Baker) whose daughter Shelby (Abbie Porter) will be marrying "a good ole boy." Filled with humor, verbal repartee, and love and loss, the ladies are confronted with their own mortalities while drawing strength and love from each other.

Written by Robert Harling, the play was inspired by the real-life events of the author's sister, Susan Harling-Robinson. A perennial favorite on stage, then adapted into a popular film, Steel Magnolias is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service (dramatists.com).

Second Street Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

