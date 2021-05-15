SILENT SKY Will Be Performed by Possum Point Players in June

The title may be "Silent Sky," but it's time to talk out loud about the next mainstage production coming to Possum Point Players. Set for June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, it tells the true story of a pioneering woman astronomer who broke a sky-high glass ceiling as she pursued her love of studying and living her dream among the stars.

Tickets for "Silent Sky" are on sale now and may be purchased at http://www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved and tickets are $22, or $20 for senior citizens and students. Shows are at 7:30 pm. Fridays and Saturdays, and a special time of 6:00 pm on Sundays. The later start time for Sunday shows is to allow for cooler temperatures for the audience. This production is scheduled for the outdoor stage at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Seating and other Covid related protocols will be updated to reflect current state guidance at show times.

Rehoboth resident John Hulse directs "Silent Sky." Cast members are Steven Dow, of Felton, Susannah Griffin, Rehoboth Beach, Elvira Panico, Seaford, Dover resident Gina Shuck and Longneck resident Ashlie Workman.





"Silent Sky" is the biographical story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer ahead of her time. The play follows her when in 1900, she has the opportunity to work at Harvard University as a human computer mapping the stars, but she is to receive no scientific credit for her work.

Even though she is told she cannot use the world recognized Harvard telescope, the Great Refractor, or do any sort of astronomical discovery, she persisted.

"Silent Sky" shows an age where women did not pursue careers and accomplishments in fields of science and technology. An early battle in the struggle for equality in such professional scientific endeavors is brought to vivid life on stage. Her determined study and work lead to a scientific discovery that has profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy.

Along her rugged path to success, Henrietta's relationships are strained by her obsessive work ethic. Her sister, female colleagues in the field of astronomy and even a man dedicated to loving her find themselves pushed aside in favor of her pursuit to solve a great cosmic mystery.

Silent Sky is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Samuel French.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.