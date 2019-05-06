Possum Point Players Set Director Application Deadline For 2020

Possum Point Players have set a deadline of Friday, May 31, for applications to direct any of the five mainstage shows of the 2020 season. There are two application forms for potential directors, one for those who have directed shows at PPP before, and one for those seeking to be a first-time director with the players. Application forms may be downloaded from the PPP website, www.possumpointplayers.org., or obtained from Donna de Kuyper, Director Selection and Director Liaison Chair for Possum Point Players. Executive Administrator Dawn Conaway can also respond to requests for director applications by email, office@possumpointplayers.org, or by phone call to 302-856-3460.

De Kuyper said she encourages theater veterans as well as newcomers to apply to direct and she welcomes any who would like to contact her for further information.

The shows, with title, author(s), publishing house, show type and approximate 2020 production time frame (subject to change) are as follows:

-"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," written by Todd Kreidler, Playscripts.com, late January, Comedy/Drama;

-"Godspell," book by John Michael Tebelak, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Music Theater International, spring musical;

-"Hay Fever," written by Noel Coward, Samuel French, summer comedy;

-"The Producers," book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, Music Theater International, fall musical;

-"The Homecoming," adapted by Christopher Sergel from Earl Hamner, Jr., Dramatic Publishing, Christmas show

Director Selection Chair de Kuyper said she will be happy to discuss the shows, the application process, and answer any other questions prospective directors may have about Possum Point Players. She can be reached at donnadek@comcast.net or PM her on Facebook. Anyone wishing to be considered for directing any of these shows should contact her and all applications should be emailed to her at donnadek@comcast.net. Those who do not have access to email may mail completed hard copy application to Executive Administrator Dawn Conaway, Possum Point Players, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown DE 19947.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You