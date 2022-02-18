Possum Point Players Opens 12 ANGRY JURORS

Possum Point Players open the 2022 season with the intense classic drama "12 Angry Jurors." The jury might still be out, but there is a definite verdict that it will be performed February 24, 25, 26 and 27. There are 7:30 pm shows Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26. Those seeking tickets are encouraged to note that the show opens on a Thursday night and there are two matinees with 2:00 pm shows on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.

Tickets are $22 for adults, and $20 for seniors and students; they may be purchased on the website: Possum Point Players or by calling the PPP ticket line at 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved.

The jury debating the case of a 19-year-old defendant could send him to his death with a guilty verdict. It might seem like an open and shut case, but is it such a sure thing? Twelve people who were total strangers a short time ago now face each other and begin to discuss the case presented to them and to vote their opinions on a verdict. Does each juror hear and accept evidence in the same way? Are all witnesses equally believable? How would jurors have seen and heard what the witnesses testified to?

How much do preconceived opinions weigh on the decisions of the members of the jury?

Possum patrons are encouraged to get their seats on the sidelines of the jury deliberation. How many may agree with the final verdict? How many minds will be changed along the way to a verdict?

Director Les Ferguson said the cast members feel that "12 Angry Jurors" is a timeless theatre experience for all audiences. Opening night is February 24 and it's time for a verdict.

Twelve Angry Jurors is produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.