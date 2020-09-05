Possum Point Players Open GODSPELL Outdoors September 11

Tickets are on sale now!

Possum Point Players go into the open air as they take their production of "GODSPELL" out into their parking lot beside their theatre. In an effort to ensure that the reunion with patrons, volunteers and staff is safe for everyone, all general policies and guidelines for protecting against the spread of COVID 19 will be practiced.

Tickets are on sale now; the number sold is determined according to maintaining appropriate distancing for audience members and cast. "GODSPELL" is performed September 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20; Friday shows are at 6:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. The Sept. 11 and Sept. 13 shows are already sold out and others are filling up rapidly. Tickets are $25; seniors and students are $24, all seats are reserved. Tickets may be purchased by calling 856-4560.

All who purchase tickets will receive a copy of Performance Polices and COVID 19 and Important Information specific to the date of their performance. This information is also available at www.possumpointplayers.org. There are rain dates for any shows that must be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Even as all the regulations and guidelines for maintaining a safe performance space are listed, "GODSPELL" director John H. Hulse reminds patrons that they are in for a fun and inspiring musical theatre experience.

Hulse said, "We are working very hard to provide our Possum audience members with a reason to celebrate the ability to gather safely outdoors once again. The combination of Joy, Love, Community, and Compassion in "GODSPELL" is particularly needed for us to hear during these uncertain days. Even if we are staying 6 feet apart, we still are connected through the arts."

"Come let this talented cast of 10 help us all open our hearts and find ways to build something beautiful out of the ashes and rubble of yesterday. For those lucky enough to get tickets, you will not be disappointed. Come "Sing about Love" with your Possum Point Players family."

Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. Attendants will direct offsite parking and ushers will provide directions to seating. Patrons with mobility concerns may be dropped off at the entrance to the parking lot. Parking attendants will escort all needing assistance to the ushers who will take them to their seats. Chairs will be placed in well-marked and numbered circles with a maximum of four chairs in a circle. Patrons may not bring their own chairs.

Masks must be worn at all times when patrons are not in their seats. All Possum Point Players volunteers will be wearing masks at all times.

Access aisles for using the restrooms or visiting the refreshment area will be clearly marked and volunteers will be available to answer questions and give directions. The refreshment stand will offer snacks in original professional packaging, and water, soda, beer and wine will be sold. All purchases must be made with debit or credit card. No cash will be accepted.

Hulse said "GODSPELL" features an extremely talented cast which has undergone a few changes since the original casting during the winter when everyone expected a spring performance. The musical is performed by Anthony Natoli and Sarah Rose, Lewes; Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville; Missy Spangler, Milford; Abby Krams, Blair Williams and Ashlie Workman, Millsboro; Dillon Mangene and Abigail Porter, Seaford; and Devon Lynch, Georgetown. Natoli portrays Jesus and Rose has dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas.

The production team is led by Hulse of Rehoboth Beach and music director is Stacey Hartman of Milford. Donna Flomp of Milton, Steven Dow, Dover, and Landon Rockwell of Georgetown share stage managing chores and production assistant is Jake Darmstadler of Georgetown.

Hulse expressed gratitude for more than 20 behind the scene volunteers who provided set construction help and art work, volunteer coordination, props procurement, lighting design and all things in between.

'GODSPELL' is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

