MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens In Milford April 22

Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," arranged by Ken Ludwig, will open at 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Wax that mustache and keep that passport handy for what has become the most highly produced murder-mystery in the world. The train is about to go off the rails, and everyone has an alibi.

The Second Street Players' production is directed by Gina Shuck with Karen Marshall as assistant director, and they are delighted to bring this edge-of-your-seat mystery thriller to the Milford stage.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning it has one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed multiple times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Shows continue at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, and 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1.

Seats are $20 with a $1 discount available to seniors, military, students and SSP members. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to secondstreetplayers.com.

Patrons who need assistance with the ticketing website or have questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com or leave a message at 302-422-0220.