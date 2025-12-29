Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; ALICE BY HEART Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Madalynn Martino
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
33%
Kimberly Fitch
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
27%
Shondelle Graulich
- RENT
- Clear Space Theatre
11%
Kim Taylor
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
8%
Mark Lenhard
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
8%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
8%
Hayley Hughes
- MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Patrick Murray
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sally Borghardt
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
32%
Jacey Brittingham & Bella Myers
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
27%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
17%
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
14%
Linda Halak
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
6%
Rosanne Dellaversano
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
34%
Fred Munzert
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
19%
David Button
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
9%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
7%
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
6%
John H. Hulse
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
4%
Kerry Kristine McElrone
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
4%
Kenney Workman
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%
David Button
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
3%
Christopher Decker
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Clear Space Theatre
3%
Brian Kavanaugh
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Ray Crozier
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Kenn Koubeck
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Delaware Children’s Theater
2%
Andrew Dean Laino
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Dominic Santos
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
35%
Christopher Decker
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
24%
Valerie Beardsley
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Everett theater
15%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
7%
Kim Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
6%
Joe Pukatsch
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Marsha L. Amato-Greenspan
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
4%
Jenna Cole
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%Best Ensemble WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
28%ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
27%EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
5%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
5%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
4%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
4%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theatre
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%FEARLESS IMPROV
- City Theater Company
2%MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
1%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
1%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
1%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
32%
JP Lacap
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
25%
Brendan Smith
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
14%
“V” Valerie Gatchel
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
7%
Rachel Loper
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
5%
Jason Burns
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
5%
Kyle Woodham
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
5%
Valerie Gatchel
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
5%
Lindsay Stevens
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie Lawrence
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
34%
Lucas Colon
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
23%
Jim Weber
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
14%
Vicki Coleman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
9%
Kylie Boggs
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
8%
Joe Trainor
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
7%
Gail Betton Kelso
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
5%
James Fuerst
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
2%Best Musical ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
29%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
17%JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
10%BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
7%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Clear Space Theatre
5%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
3%MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
2%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
2%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best New Play Or Musical FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
41%SCHOOL FOR LITTLE MERMAIDS
- Clear Space Theatre
31%MOUSES IN WONDERLAND
- Clear Space Theatre
28%Best Performer In A Musical
Joshua Townsend
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
27%
Sutton Kaylor
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
19%
Gideon McManus
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
9%
Christopher Decker
- EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
7%
Emily Swett
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
Kevin Young
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
4%
Meghan Arters
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Maya McGrory
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
3%
Lizzie Musa
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
3%
Beth Dugan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Steven Perry
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%
Scarlett Gleason
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
Catherine Callahan
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington drama League
2%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Marcos Salvador-Riera
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
2%
Lorraine Leavel
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
Stephen Piergrossi
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
Patrick Murray
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
John H. Hulse
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
1%
John Jerbasi
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Green Shapiro
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
30%
Amanda Briskin-Wallace
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
16%
Sarah Rose
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Clear Space Theatre
12%
Rachel Brandenburg
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
9%
Cindy McHenry Starcher
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
5%
Erin Perry
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
4%
Brianna Barkus
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
4%
JaMarcus Outley
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
4%
Dan Harkins
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Pete Sweeney
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Andrew Dluhy
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
John Barker
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Heather Ford
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
2%
Rebecca Gallatin
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
2%Best Play ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
31%POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
21%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett
18%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
12%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
6%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
6%FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Keenan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
33%
Mal Meehan & Shane Dreher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
30%
Ed O’Connor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
9%
Mark Lenard
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
8%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
7%
Jay Keenan
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
7%
Josh Getka
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ava Taylor
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
29%
Mia Mintz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
19%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
13%
Max Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
12%
Cole Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Julianna Schechter
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
4%
Spencer Wattay
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
4%
Martin Morris
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Lauren Cusick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Gabrielle Peal
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
2%
Owen Kanienberg
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
1%
Joseph Brown
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
1%
Aubrey Murphy
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maria Glockner
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
39%
Ashley Williams
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
16%
Ethan Han
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
7%
Barry Schechter
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
6%
Christina Sophia
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
Kathy Buterbaugh
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
5%
Gail Wagner
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
4%
PAM HUXTABLE
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Andy Weymouth
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Mike Tucker
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
3%
Katie Gorman
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Jen Mrozek
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
The Milton Theatre
27%
Wilmington Drama League
26%
Clear Space Theatre
18%
Everett Theatre
17%
City Theater Company
3%
Delaware Theatre Company
2%
Smyrna Opera House
2%
Second Street Players
2%
Possum Point Players
2%
Bootless Stageworks
1%