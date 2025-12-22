Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; Wilmington Drama League Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madalynn Martino - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre 32%

WEST SIDE STORY

24%

Kimberly Fitch -- The Milton Theatre

RENT

12%

Shondelle Graulich -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

9%

Mark Lenhard -- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

MARY POPPINS

4%

Hayley Hughes -- Wilmington Drama League

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

31%

Sally Borghardt -- The Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

25%

Jacey Brittingham & Bella Myers -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

19%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

15%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett Theatre

NEVERMORE!

7%

Linda Halak -- Everett Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

5%

Rosanne Dellaversano -- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

33%

Bob Gatchel -- Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

17%

Fred Munzert -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

10%

David Button -- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

ANASTASIA

7%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett Theater

OKLAHOMA!

5%

John H. Hulse -- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Kerry Kristine McElrone -- City Theater Company

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

Kenney Workman -- Possum Point Players

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

David Button -- Clear Space Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Brian Kavanaugh -- Wilmington Drama League

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

2%

Ray Crozier -- Wilmington Drama League

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Kenn Koubeck -- Delaware Children’s Theater

HEAD OVER HEELS

1%

Andrew Dean Laino -- Bootless Stageworks

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

33%

Dominic Santos -- Wilmington Drama League

POTUS

25%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

16%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett theater

NEVERMORE!

7%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

7%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theater

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

5%

Marsha L. Amato-Greenspan -- Chapel Street Players

FORTY YEARS KINGS

4%

Joe Pukatsch -- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

4%

Jenna Cole -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

26%

- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

25%

- The Milton Theatre

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

7%

- Clear Space Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

6%

- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

6%

- Everett Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

4%

- Chapel Street Players

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

- City Theater Company

NEVERMORE!

3%

- Everett Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Possum Point Players

ALMOST, MAINE

3%

- Everett Theatre

FEARLESS IMPROV

2%

- City Theater Company

SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Second Street Players

MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL

1%

- Wilmington Drama League

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL

1%

- Bootless Stageworks

I HATE HAMLET

1%

- Wilmington Drama League

HEAD OVER HEELS

0%

- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

30%

Valerie Gatchel -- The Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

23%

JP Lacap -- The Milton Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

15%

Brendan Smith -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

“V” Valerie Gatchel -- Everett Theater

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Rachel Loper -- Second Street Players

SPRING AWAKENING

5%

Jason Burns -- City Theater Company

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Kyle Woodham -- Everett Theater

NEVERMORE!

5%

Valerie Gatchel -- Everett Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Lindsay Stevens -- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

33%

Julie Lawrence -- Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

20%

Lucas Colon -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

15%

Jim Weber -- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Vicki Coleman -- Wilmington Drama League

ANASTASIA

8%

Kylie Boggs -- Everett Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

8%

Joe Trainor -- City Theater Company

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Gail Betton Kelso -- Second Street Players

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

James Fuerst -- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

29%

- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

15%

- The Milton Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

9%

- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

8%

- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

- Everett Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Wilmington Drama League

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

- City Theater Company

OKLAHOMA!

3%

- Clear Space Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

2%

- Possum Point Players

SECRET GARDEN

2%

- Second Street Players

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

- Clear Space Theatre

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL

2%

- Bootless Stageworks

FORTY YEARS KINGS

44%

- Wilmington Drama League

SCHOOL FOR LITTLE MERMAIDS

33%

- Clear Space Theatre

MOUSES IN WONDERLAND

23%

- Clear Space Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

25%

Joshua Townsend -- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

17%

Sutton Kaylor -- The Milton Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

8%

Gideon McManus -- The Milton Theatre

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

7%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

7%

Emily Swett -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Kevin Young -- Everett Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Meghan Arters -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Maya McGrory -- The Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Lizzie Musa -- The Everett Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Beth Dugan -- Wilmington Drama League

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

Steven Perry -- Possum Point Players

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

2%

Catherine Callahan -- Wilmington drama League

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Shana Roberts -- Wilmington Drama League

ANASTASIA

2%

Marcos Salvador-Riera -- Everett Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Scarlett Gleason -- Second Street Players

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Lorraine Leavel -- Second Street Players

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

1%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

Stephen Piergrossi -- Wilmington Drama League

THE SECRET GARDEN

1%

John H. Hulse -- Second Street Players

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

1%

John Jerbasi -- Bootless Stageworks

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

28%

Leslie Green Shapiro -- The Everett Theatre

POTUS

17%

Amanda Briskin-Wallace -- Clear Space Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

12%

Sarah Rose -- Clear Space Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

9%

Rachel Brandenburg -- The Everett Theatre

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

5%

Cindy McHenry Starcher -- Chapel Street Players

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Erin Perry -- Everett Theater

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Brianna Barkus -- Everett Theater

NEVERMORE!

4%

JaMarcus Outley -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

3%

Andrew Dluhy -- Wilmington Drama League

FORTY YEARS KINGS

3%

Dan Harkins -- Wilmington Drama League

ALMOST, MAINE

3%

Heather Ford -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

3%

John Barker -- Wilmington Drama League

FORTY YEARS KINGS

2%

Pete Sweeney -- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Rebecca Gallatin -- Chapel Street Players

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

29%

- Wilmington Drama League

POTUS

22%

- Clear Space Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

18%

- The Everett

ALMOST, MAINE

12%

- Everett Theater

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

6%

- Chapel Street Players

NEVERMORE!

6%

- Everett Theatre

FORTY YEARS KINGS

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

31%

Jay Keenan -- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

28%

Mal Meehan & Shane Dreher -- The Milton Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

10%

Ed O’Connor -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

Jay Keenan -- Everett Theatre

NEVERMORE!

8%

Kim Taylor -- The Everett Theatre

POTUS

8%

Mark Lenard -- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

7%

Josh Getka -- Clear Space Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

28%

Ava Taylor -- The Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

17%

Mia Mintz -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

14%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

11%

Max Nelson -- The Milton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Cole Miller -- Wilmington Drama League

ANASTASIA

4%

Julianna Schechter -- The Everett Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

4%

Martin Morris -- Possum Point Players

ANASTASIA

4%

Spencer Wattay -- Everett Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Shana Roberts -- Wilmington Drama League

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Lauren Cusick -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Gabrielle Peal -- The Everett Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Owen Kanienberg -- The Everett Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

Joseph Brown -- Wilmington Drama League

HEAD OVER HEELS

1%

Aubrey Murphy -- Bootless Stageworks

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

37%

Maria Glockner -- The Everett Theatre

POTUS

17%

Ashley Williams -- Clear Space Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

8%

Ethan Han -- The Everett Theatre

NEVERMORE!

7%

Barry Schechter -- The Everett Theatre

POTUS

6%

Christina Sophia -- Clear Space Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

6%

Kathy Buterbaugh -- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

4%

Gail Wagner -- Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

4%

PAM HUXTABLE -- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

4%

Andy Weymouth -- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

4%

Mike Tucker -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

3%

Katie Gorman -- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

2%

Jen Mrozek -- Everett Theatre

27%

Wilmington Drama League

25%

The Milton Theatre

18%

Everett Theatre

16%

Clear Space Theatre

3%

City Theater Company

3%

Delaware Theatre Company

3%

Smyrna Opera House

2%

Second Street Players

2%

Possum Point Players

1%

Bootless Stageworks

