Delaware Theatre Company to Present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Delaware Theatre Company has announced its second production of the 2021/22 Season, the TonyÂ® Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet directed by Matt Silva, running December 1-19, 2021. Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux wrote the book based on Floyd Mutrux's original concept. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100.

Million Dollar Quartet offers the chance to be a fly on the wall on an unforgettable night in rock 'n' roll history. The worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. In December 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with a treasure trove of the greatest standards of the 1950s including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line" and "Hound Dog."

"This show is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!" says DTC Managing Director Matt Silva, who is directing Million Dollar Quartet. "People will be dancing in the aisles to the infectious rock 'n' roll hits, and they'll also get a fascinating glimpse into the lives of these dynamic young performers. I'm very excited to bring this 'jukebox musical' to our audiences-it's a rockin' celebration!"

Delaware Theatre Company requires patrons who attend our production of Million Dollar Quartet, December 1-19, to show proof of vaccination, along with a matching photo ID, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID, before entering the theatre. Also, following CDC guidelines, we require everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. Million Dollar Quartet runs December 1-19, 2021. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.