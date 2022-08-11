Delaware Theatre Company Artistic and Executive Director Bud Martin Announces Retirement

Delaware Theatre Company's Artistic and Executive Director Bud Martin has announced his plan to retire in 2023. To facilitate the transition, DTC's board of directors has appointed current Managing Director Matt Silva, who has been with DTC for the past four seasons, to the Executive Director role, effective August 16, 2022. Martin will remain Artistic Director through June 30, 2023, at which point Silva will take on that role. Moving forward, Martin will serve as a consultant to Silva and is committed to directing one show per season.

"I have been honored to lead DTC for 10 years, working with a talented staff to position the theatre as one of the preeminent regional theatres in this country," said Martin. "I'm deeply grateful for the tremendous support I've had over the past 10 years from community leaders such as Jack and Carla Markell and Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, as well as from countless trusted board members." He added that, thanks to the beauty of the theatre and its proximity to New York, he was able to encourage his Broadway producing colleagues to select DTC as a venue to showcase new work with the goal of attaining national exposure, while providing great entertainment for the community. During his tenure, Martin increased revenue at DTC threefold and doubled subscriptions.

Martin explained that he "brought Matt into DTC four years ago with the hope that he might be my eventual successor, and he has exceeded my expectations. I'll continue to provide counsel regarding artistic content and quality, but it's time to hand over the reins. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife Kate-on our farm, traveling, and enjoying our family."

Martin enjoyed a 10-year career in the theatre from 1972 to 1982, then entered the world of corporate finance. He started five successful companies from 1982 to 2008, receiving the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2006. He returned to the theatre at the end of 2007. Martin became Producing Artistic Director of Act II Playhouse in Ambler, Pennsylvania, in April 2008 after selling his company to Walgreens. He leveraged his commercial theatre experience and relationships for the benefit of Act II, producing the national tour of Act II's Respect: A Musical Journey of Women and the critically acclaimed New York transfer of Bruce Graham's Barrymore Award-winning play, Any Given Monday. Over his 10 highly successful seasons at Delaware Theatre Company, he directed more than 20 plays and musicals including Outside Mullingar, HONK!, Saint Joan, Sanctions, Dare to Be Black, Hetty Feather, White Guy on the Bus (transfer to NYC), The War of the Roses, The Explorers Club, Putting It Together (with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra), Love Letters, Rest, in Pieces, The Story of My Life, Lend Me a Tenor, Any Given Monday, South Pacific, and The Outgoing Tide (transferred to NYC). He has produced extensively On- and Off-Broadway and on London's West End. He received his MA in Theatre from Villanova University and his BA from De Sales University. This season, Martin will direct One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean. The British farce will run in February 2023.

"Bud Martin has been an invaluable mentor and friend for many years," said Silva. "In just four short years, he has helped me create lasting relationships in our community and strong ties in our industry. I'm honored to be selected as the next Executive Director." Silva holds an MA in Theatre from Villanova University and an MFA in Directing from Florida State University. He has been heading up the marketing and development efforts in addition to partnering with Martin on programming, casting, and contract negotiations. Silva also served as Artistic Director for Endstation Theatre Company in Central Virginia. He held that post for six years, increasing ticket sales by more than $100,000 per year and increasing contributed revenue by more than 200%.

Silva was also previously the Artistic Director of Playhouse Productions, a National Touring Production Company. He was a recipient of the 2021 Spur Impact Millennial Summit Award and has served on the Delaware Arts Alliance's Advancement Committee. Silva directed last year's production of Million Dollar Quartet and will direct Plaid Tidings by Stuart Ross for DTC in December.

"DTC is lucky to have been shepherded by Bud Martin over the last 10 years," said Carrie Gray, D.B.A., chair of the Delaware Theatre Company board. "His experience and vision, combined with his strong ties to New York and Los Angeles, ensured the vitality of the company and established a sustainable base for our continued success in the future." Gray added that Silva "is fully prepared to continue Bud's winning tradition of increasing our audiences, expanding our community engagement, and bringing the highest-quality theatre to our community. We have full faith and confidence in Matt and the outstanding team surrounding him, and we look forward to a bright future under his leadership."

Photo Credit: Kristin Curley