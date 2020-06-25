Delaware Theater Company Provides Content to Patrons During Shutdown

The Delaware Theater Company is making the best out of the shutdown by providing their patrons with content to hold them over while the theatre is closed.

From interviews to behind-the-scenes looks at shows, current and past members of DTC have taken the entertainment online.

Below, watch interviews with past DTC members Harry Hamlin and Michael Learned, and watch Stage Manager, Ali Hassman, call the lighting and sound cues for a past production of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Check out more videos at the DTC's site HERE.

