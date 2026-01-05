Independent Film THE CONSPIRACISTS to Debut at The Grand Opera House

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join in for the first ever Delaware movie world premiere of The Conspiracists, a comedy mockumentary film produced and filmed in the First State with a Delaware cast and crew. Directed by Michael Perrie Jr.; produced by Uncultured Swine and Wilmington's King Creative, the ultra low-budget independent film follows two siblings' dreams of building an all-inclusive conspiracy convention. However, when plans begin to go awry, it's up to one of them to put the pieces back together while the other strives to uncover a bigger conspiracy at play.

“What we accomplished in 11 continuous days of shooting was truly a miracle,” exclaimed Christopher Robert Bruce, one of the locally-based executive producers. “But it was also the result of incredible preparation, tenacious work ethic and a deep desire to make this little movie a love letter to the State of Delaware!”

The world premiere screening kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the Grand Opera House, located at 818 N. Market Street in Wilmington, DE, followed by Q&A with filmmakers and cast.