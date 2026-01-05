Possum Point Players Will Host Annual Meeting And Covered Dish Dinner

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Possum Point Players have set the 2026 Annual Meeting for 6:30 pm, Friday, January 9, at Possum Hall 441 Old Laurel Road in Georgetown.

All members and prospective members are invited. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and their beverage of choice.

Dinner will be followed by a short business meeting for the election of new Trustees. Those members nominated for open committee positions are listed on the Possum Point Players website: http://www.possumpointplayers.org.

To vote in the election, attendees must have paid 2026 membership dues. This can be done online, at the office, or just prior to the meeting on Friday evening.

Season Subscriptions for the five main stage shows are just $140 (student/senior subscriptions are $130 plus a small processing fee).

The Shows In The 2026 Season Include:

Sondheim on Sondheim, Musical Revue

Rip Cord – Comedy

Mary Poppins- Broadway Musical

Angels in America – Drama

She Loves Me - Musical