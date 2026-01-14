Yasmina Reza's ART to be Presented at Resident Ensemble Players

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Resident Ensemble Players will present 'ART', Yasmina Reza's internationally celebrated comedy, running from February 12th through March 1st at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

A comedy about art, egos, and everything in between, the play begins when Serge buys a shockingly expensive painting that appears to be completely white. His two best friends are baffled - and then outraged - and then something else entirely. What starts as a disagreement over taste quickly escalates into a fierce and hilarious war of words. As the arguments intensify, long-buried resentments surface and decades-old friendships are pushed to their limits.

Fast-paced and razor-sharp, 'ART' turns a simple aesthetic debate into comic chaos, revealing the pride, insecurity, and emotional fault lines that underlie even the closest relationships. Its humor is both biting and deeply relatable, finding laughter in the absurdities of everyday conflict.

Winner of both the Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, 'ART' has been translated into dozens of languages and performed worldwide. Its lasting appeal lies in Reza's precise dialogue and keen insight into human behavior.

Directed by Michael Gotch, this production showcases the play's masterful comic timing and escalating tension, delivering a smart, accessible, and thoroughly entertaining evening of theatre.

"This is a masterpiece of a play, really - one of those rare ones where everything the author's given you works," says Director Michael Gotch. "It's in some ways a perfect play: it's funny, it's insightful and it manages to entertain on so many levels. In a world where it seems everything around us is a Rorschach test and wildly different opinions clash on social media 24/7, this play isn't just entertaining, it's also timely. But mostly it's an incredibly fun, perfectly compact, and surprisingly sharp ride to enjoy."

Translated by Christopher Hampton, 'ART' offers a witty and incisive look at friendship, honesty, and the surprising power of a single piece of art.