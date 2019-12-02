December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Delaware Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Delaware:
Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actor in a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Actress in a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Director of a Play (Professional)
Achievement For Musical (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Musical (Professional)
Achievement For Play (Non-Professional)
Achievement For Play (Professional)
Achievement For Student/School Production
Achievement In Choreography (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Choreography (Professional)
Achievement In Community Theater (Company)
Achievement In Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Costume Design (Professional)
Achievement In Lighting Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Lighting Design (Professional)
Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Professional)
Achievement In Professional Theater (Company)
Achievement In Set Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Set Design (Professional)
Achievement In Sound Design (Non-Professional)
Achievement In Sound Design (Professional)
Aidan Briggs - ANNIE - The Everett Theater 13%
Bob Gatchel - MATILDA - The Everett Theater 9%
Mark Dixon - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 8%
Tom Sawyer - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 18%
Brody Grant - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Gary Lumpkin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
Brodie Sapp - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 18%
Zachary Jackson - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 13%
Will Warrick - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 13%
Braeden Swain - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 30%
Jerome Preston Bates - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 16%
Paul McElwee - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 12%
Julianna Schechter - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 17%
L’Tanya Cain-Morrow - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 11%
Sadie Sieglen - ANNIE - Everett Theatre 8%
Autumn Schneider - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%
Nicole Renna - SHE LOVES ME - Candlelight Theatre 14%
Lorraine Steinhoff - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%
Kylie Daisey - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 15%
Corinne McMahon - THE TEMPEST - Wilmington Drama League 13%
Sydney Gross - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 13%
Lisa Rosetta Strum - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 16%
Shannon Parks - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 14%
Sydney Gray - 'NIGHT MOTHER - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%
Wyatt Neff - ANNIE - The Everett Theatre 30%
Lee Lewis - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 16%
Tom Marshall - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Delaware Children’s Theatre 11%
David Button - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%
Lee Lewis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 15%
David Button - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%
Sadie Andros - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 25%
Jennifer Meekins - LITTLE WOMEN - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 20%
Lucas Wallis - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 19%
David Button - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%
Cameron Knight - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 19%
Bob Kelly - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 17%
MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 19%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 12%
MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 11%
MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 27%
THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 13%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 10%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Second Street Players 34%
RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 25%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 17%
LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 26%
THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 20%
FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 17%
CRAZY FOR YOU - Middletown High School 18%
PIPPIN - Mount Pleasant High School 16%
SHREK - MOT High School 16%
Moses Scober - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 27%
Moses Scober - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 13%
Dominic Santos - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Milton Theatre 11%
Shondelle Alessi-Graulich - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 33%
Candice Jewell - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Jody Anderson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 17%
The Everett Theater 39%
Wilmington Drama League 20%
Possum Point Players 10%
Laurene Eckbold - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Wilmington Drama League 29%
Lorraine Steinhoff - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 15%
Audra Littleton - MARY POPPINS - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 13%
Robin Kingsbury - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%
Lorraine Steinhoff - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%
Lorraine Steinhoff/Robin Kingsbury - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Joel Esler - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 43%
Brianna Barkus - MARY POPPINS - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 15%
Chris Everett - GODSPELL - The Griffin Theatre 13%
Brendan Smith - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Brendan Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Eileen Smitheimer - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 14%
Chris Myers - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 29%
Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 25%
Hannah Wiswell - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 24%
Melanie Bradley - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 31%
Melanie Bradley - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Melanie Bradley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%
Clear Space Theatre Company 43%
Candlelight Theatre 37%
Resident Ensemble Players 11%
Douglas Briggs - MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 23%
Frank Cinque - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 17%
Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 8%
Eddie Seger - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 27%
Eddy Seger - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%
Jeff Reim - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Candlelight Theatre 15%
Paul Surowiec & Valerie Beardsley - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 65%
Chloe Griffiths - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 19%
Tim Free - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 17%
Kevin Carter - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 32%
Michael Keck - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Playera 19%
Dennis Mahoney - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Candlelight Theatre 18%
