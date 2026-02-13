City Theater Company Will Present POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theater Company (CTC) will present POTUS, Or Behind Every Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger from February 27 through March 7 in Wilmington. Tickets are available now.

Originally staged on Broadway by Delaware native Susan Stroman, the Tony Award-nominated farce follows seven women working behind the scenes at the White House during a chaotic day. The unseen President at the center of the crisis is never shown onstage; instead, the play focuses on the women tasked with containing the fallout.

Artistic Director Kerry Kristine McElrone selected the play for CTC’s 32nd season, citing its focus on women navigating power structures. Fillinger dedicates the script “For any woman who’s ever found herself the secondary character in a male farce.”

The production is directed by Kristin Finger, a CTC alum who previously appeared in Assassins and Spring Awakening and brought her improvised comedy Murder Manor to the company. The ensemble cast features Jessica Jordan and Mary Carpenter, along with Jordan Fidalgo, Karen Getz, Kelsey Hébert, Heron Kennedy, and LaNeshe Miller White.

The production incorporates original music through a “BitchBeats” playlist, featuring work by Delaware artists including Grace Vonderkuhn, Nitro Nitra, and Hot Breakfast!.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Rick Neidig, Lighting Designer Jason Burns, Costume Designer Maura Owens, Music Director Joe Trainor, Fight Coordinator Lee Jordan, Sound Designers Kristin Finger and Kevin Regan, and Stage Manager Stuart Thomas. Promotional art is by Joe Trainor and Joe del Tufo/Moonloop Photography.

POTUS runs February 27 through March 7 at City Theater Company.