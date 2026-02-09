Previews: TONY TRISCHKA HONORS EARL SCRUGS at The Baby Grand

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Trischka is widely regarded as the consummate banjo artist and one of the most influential figures in the roots music world. For more than fifty years, his innovative stylings have inspired generations of bluegrass and acoustic musicians, expanding the expressive possibilities of the five-string banjo while honoring its deep traditions. At the center of Trischka’s musical life stands one towering influence: Earl Scruggs.

In EarlJam, Trischka pays tribute to Scruggs, the pioneering architect of the three-finger banjo style and one of the two most important figures in bluegrass history—the other being Bill Monroe. More than a concert, EarlJam is a living musical narrative that traces Scruggs’ life and legacy from his North Carolina childhood to his final years, illuminating how one shy prodigy reshaped American music.

The project was sparked by an extraordinary discovery. Trischka was recently entrusted with extremely rare recordings of informal jam sessions featuring Earl Scruggs and John Hartford. Within these recordings were numerous note-for-note Scruggs solos that had never been commercially recorded. Immersing himself in the material, Trischka painstakingly transcribed these performances, uncovering fresh dimensions of Scruggs’ genius.

“The depth of Earl’s brilliance becomes ever more apparent when I transcribe his solos,” says Trischka. “I’ve been doing that my entire life, but with renewed vigor lately. Discovering new twists and turns in his playing is pure joy—and it’s the inspiration for this tribute show and the album.”

With his ace band, Trischka brings this music vividly to life onstage. EarlJam debuted at Joe’s Pub in New York City to enthusiastic response and quickly drew national attention, culminating in an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry—an increasingly rare honor for a banjo-centered project.

“Earl is my North Star, a lifetime pathway—and I’m not alone,” Trischka reflects. “Through his music, this kid from Flint Hill, North Carolina enriched countless lives. When I was thirteen and first heard sixteen notes of Scruggs-style banjo, I put down my folk guitar and relentlessly pestered my parents for a banjo. That five-string became my obsession—and it’s been that way for sixty years.”

Over the past half-century, Tony Trischka has earned an unparalleled reputation as a musician, innovator, educator, and ambassador for the banjo. The New York Times famously called him “the father of modern bluegrass.” His influence extends from Béla Fleck to Steve Martin, with whom he has collaborated extensively. Trischka’s acclaimed albums include Bluegrass Light, Double Banjo Bluegrass Spectacular, Great Big World, and Shall We Hope, a visionary Civil War-themed work. He has appeared frequently on NPR, earned Grammy nominations, received the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Banjo Player of the Year award, and was named a United States Artists Fellow.

Through fifteen instructional books, DVDs, and the groundbreaking Tony Trischka School of Banjo, he has mentored students around the world—ensuring that the banjo’s past and future remain inseparably linked.

With EarlJam, Tony Trischka does more than honor a hero. He reintroduces audiences to the living, breathing magic of Earl Scruggs—proving that great music never stops teaching us how to listen.

The Grand Presents:

Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Featuring Michael Daves

8:00 PM | The Grand Opera House

