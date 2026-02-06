THE WHITE CHIP to be Presented at New Light Theatre

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, New Light Theatre will present the regional premiere of The White Chip for a limited run at OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington, in collaboration with a local substance abuse recovery organization.

Sean Daniels' honest, frenetic, and wildly theatrical play, The White Chip, candidly chronicles a journey toward sobriety. Aiming to de-stigmatize substance use disorder, this funny, honest, and, ultimately, hopeful story illustrates the importance of recognizing our own true worth, prioritizing our connection to others, and learning to live with addiction while coming alive in recovery.

This production, helmed by renowned Philadelphia theatre artists Charlie DelMarcelle and Allison Heishman, partners with atTAcK addiction, a Delaware nonprofit working to reduce stigma surrounding addiction and save lives. From support groups to food pantries, atTAcK addiction aims to be the starting point for health, help, and hope.

AtTAcK addiction will be on hand to train the cast and crew, and will be present for each performance of The White Chip to offer resources, education, and support to audience members, as well as participate in a curated talkback session following the show on Sunday, March 8th.

The company will also host a special Teen Night performance of The White Chip on Friday, March 13th, allowing young theatergoers to see the show, receive preshow pizza and programming, and a special post-show talkback - all for $15.

New Light Theatre is a Delaware based nonprofit theatre with a charitable mission: to light the darkness of the world by raising awareness and support for local organizations that illuminate, and to deepen our empathy and connection with one another through meaningful artistic work.

The White Chip is directed by Charlie DelMarcelle and Allison Heishman, and stars Owen Corey, Trice Baldwin, Anna Faye Lieberman and V. Sterling.