NUNSENSE 2 to be Presented at the Milton Theatre This Spring

The cast features Jacey Brittingham as Sister Mary Regina (Mother Superior), Taleah Kennedy-Alston as Sister Mary Hubert (Mistress of Novices) and more.
Following the success of the original production two years ago, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are officially returning to the Milton Theatre stage, this time, featuring an "All-Delaware" cast of regional favorites.
After Nunsense became a mega-hit for the theatre, demand for a sequel was sky-high. Fans of the original won't want to miss Nunsense 2, which promises twice the laughter, more irreverent musical numbers, and the same chaotic energy that made the first show a sell-out sensation.
The sisters are taking over Milton for a limited engagement of 17 shows, running from April 30 through May 17. Given the record-breaking attendance of the previous production, early booking is highly recommended.
Nunsense 2: The Second Coming takes place just six weeks after the sisters staged their first benefit. Now a bit more "show-biz savvy," the sisters are back to present a high-spirited "thank-you" show for their supporters.
Directed and choreographed by the visionary Jessica Bostock, this production elevates the "variety show" format with riotous bingo games, a surprise visit from the Franciscans, and the infectious energy that only this cast can provide.
The cast features Jacey Brittingham as Sister Mary Regina (Mother Superior), Taleah Kennedy-Alston as Sister Mary Hubert (Mistress of Novices), Candice Castro as Sister Robert Anne, Abby Lynne as Sister Mary Paul (Amnesia), Marge Egeln as Sister Mary Leo, Carolyn Corsano Wong – Offstage Swing (Covering Regina/Hubert), Abbey Ruark – Offstage Swing (Covering Robert Anne/Amnesia/Mary Leo).
Videos