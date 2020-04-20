Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
City Theater Company to Host Zoom/YouTube Reading of AFTER BIRTH OF A NATION
City Theater Company of Wilmington, Delaware, is hosting a Zoom/YouTube reading of AFTER BIRTH OF A NATION tonight (4/20) at 7:15. You can stream the reading by visiting http://city-theater.org/.
Synopsis:
On the night of the first-ever White House movie screening, First Daughter Margaret Wilson must find a way to break with her past and become her own woman. Yet at the showing of the infamous epic The Birth of a Nation she is forced to fend off advances from a young minister, confront racial intolerance, and somehow live up to her duty to her father and to her country without completely losing her mind.