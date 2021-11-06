Auditions Announced for Second Street Players' BERMUDA AVENUE TRIANGLE

Director Tammy Crawford has announced open auditions for Second Street Players' 2022 production of Bermuda Avenue Triangle. Auditions will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7 at SSP's Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

The cast requires six adult roles: two males and four females. Auditions will consist of selected readings from the script. Auditioners should also prepare 45 seconds of a song that shows their vocal range and be prepared for light choreography. This is not a musical, however there a few song and dance numbers in the show. Performance dates are January 28, 29, 30 and February 4, 5, 6, 2022.

For a synopsis of the show and other information about Second Street Players, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Bermuda Avenue Triangle is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.