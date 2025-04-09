Photos: First look at Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club’s INTO THE WOODS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Book by James Lapine, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Directed by Dan Stowell, The Cast: Kai Ellsworth, Lu Castaneda, Mia Kadar, Rachel Blake, Maryame Lamsihdi, Luke Allen, Ella Wadsworth, Amelie McDaniel, Sami Mytinger, Matthew Bellamy, Connor Dively, Bryce Barta, Meg Chapman, Evie Shuchter, Grace Bunt, Ainsley Mustard, Jenna Kessel, Jonathan Nguyen, Emmett Hamm, Emma Mytinger, Rylee Schwinghammer, Gabe Hund, Lily Marrocco. Crew Heads: Preethi Vaithianathan, Ashrey Vankadara, Sapna Rajesh, Anna Ruiz, Sophie Bannister, Olivia McLucas, Koi Tjiang, Tristen Doan, Alex Schilling, Margo Shorter, Evan Sinfield, Aaliyah Mayorov, Yvonne Moore, Kyrin Greene, Brennan Kernaghan.

Performances run Apr. 9 - 12 at 7 pm. at Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets visit: https://dchsdrama.booktix.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

