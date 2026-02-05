Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts DISNEY’S FROZEN JR

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Book by Jennifer Lee, Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Artistic Director - Barb Stitzer, Director - Aara Wise, Music Director - Lisa Huston, Assistant Music Director - Kyra Bauman, Choreographer - Courtney Lucas

Blizzard Cast Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7pm, Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12pm and 7pm

Flurries Cast Friday, Feb. 6 at 7pm, Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3pm, Sunday, Feb. 8 at 1pm

Performances at OWU’s Chapellear Theater, 45 Rowland Ave, Delaware, OH 43015 To see the Cast lists or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sunburyperformingarts.ludus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer