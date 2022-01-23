Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Wright State Theatre's Production of SWEAT

The production is set to run from February 3rd through the 13th.

Jan. 23, 2022  

Wright State Theatre will stage Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Sweat, as its first play of 2022, running February 3rd through the 13th. The production is guest directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs. As if lifted from local headlines, this gripping drama takes us into the lives of middle-American industrial workers facing the end of their livelihoods as their factory jobs disappear and their families and friendships struggle to survive. Lynn Nottage has written an exquisite, devastating contemporary tragedy. Check out photos from the Wright State University Theatre production below.

Photo Credits: Wright State Theatre

Marcus Antonio, Tommy Cole

Madyson McCabe, Zavi Odetta

Tommy Cole, Marcus Antonio

Madyson McCabe, Elaine Mueller, Zavi Odetta

Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones, Marcus Antonio, Tommy Cole, Madyson McCabe, Elaine Mueller, Zavi Odetta

Elaine Mueller and Jacob Jones


