First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; Brookville Community Theater' THE ADDAMS FAMILY Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 55%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 27%

Kevin Stout - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 10%

Julia Abanto-Bethune - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 7%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Adonis Lemke - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 28%

Tomi Newman - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 20%

Brandon Kelly - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 18%

Ashlee Wasmund - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Anna Rae Brown - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVAtheatre 8%

Gage Wayne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

Jessica Eggleston - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Gage Wayne - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Schumacher - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 20%

Poleena Greely - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 17%

Janet G. Powell - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Jeanne Schindler - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 13%

Zoe Still - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 8%

Janet G Powell - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre 7%

Poleena Greely - SCROOGE - INNOVA Theatre 7%

Carol Rickey - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 7%

David M. Covach - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical

James Nelson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 20%

Marya Spring Cordes - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 11%

Troy Berry and Josh Compston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 9%

Philip Drennen - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 9%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

Sean Daniels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Richard Lee Waldeck - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 6%

Anna Brown & Michaela Cramer - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Philip Drennen - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

Denise Schneiders - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 4%

Richard Lee Waldeck - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 4%

Matt Owens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beavercreek Community Theatre 4%

Angie Thacker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Chris Harmon - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Mackensie King - COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Nicholas Brown - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jen Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 17%

Jenna Valyn and A.J. Breslin - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 14%

Jim Brown - PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 13%

Kevin Moore - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 12%

Chris Harmon - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 11%

Paula Whitaker - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 11%

Jamie Cordes - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Emily N. Wells - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Margarett Perry - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Doug Lloyd - THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 3%

Best Ensemble Performance

BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 11%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 8%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 6%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 5%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 3%

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

RichardWaldeck - JEKYLL AND HYDE - INNOVA 16%

Caeden Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 13%

Derek Dunavent - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 12%

Matthew Benjamin - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 11%

Richard Lee Waldeck - INTO THE WOODS - INNOVAtheatre 9%

Gabe Reichart - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

John Rensel - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 6%

John Rensel - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

John Rensel - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

John Rensel - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 5%

Richard Waldeck - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 4%

John Rensel - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Richard Waldeck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

John Rensel - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sarah Plaugher - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 18%

Charles Larkowski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 17%

Brett Ryback - MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race 15%

Davis McKinney - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 14%

Lorri Topping - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 12%

John Benjamin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 9%

Judy Mansky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 8%

Norman Moxley II - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 8%

Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theater 24%

SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 10%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 8%

MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - Human Race Theatre 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 6%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 6%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 5%

CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - LaComedia 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - INNOVA 2%

COMPANY - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

RAGTIME - CMT 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

PHANTOM - LaComedia 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - The Brookville Community Theatre 25%

CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 23%

CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 17%

THE PIZZA BANDIT - YellowCabTavern 11%

MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 9%

THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Human Race Theatre 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lily Walton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 12%

Tassy Kirbas - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 11%

Megan Renney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 8%

Linnzie Hays - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 7%

Skyler McNeely - CHARLIE, DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE END OF THE WORLD - TheatreLab Dayton 7%

Charissa Bertels - MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Natalie Berry - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clark State Theatre Arts Program 5%

Tanner Brown - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 4%

Abriella Ruby - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 4%

Ava Linder - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Max Fox - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 3%

Zach King - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

M.G. Griffith - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Kendal Garrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Liz Lindon - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Gabriel Ison - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Abby Smith - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Doug Gibbins - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Connor Gray - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Krissy McKim O'Malley - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Matthew Clifton - CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard - INNOVAtheatre 1%

John Dorney - A CHRISTMAS STORY - LaComedia 1%

Kurt Percy - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Charity Farrell - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Best Performer In A Play

James Nelson - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

Junior Cruea - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

Liz Lindon - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 7%

Sheryl Koontz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 7%

Adam Jones - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

Rachel Smith - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Cecily Dowd - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Stephanie Johnson - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 5%

Josh Aaron McCabe - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Lilly Petty - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Chris Han - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 4%

Maggie Lou Rader - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Rachel Smith - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Kendal Garrett - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Mengelkoch - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Randy King - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Smith - THE FOREIGNER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Kerry Simpson - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Geoff Burkman - MAY 4TH VOICES - X*Act 2%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Human Race 2%

Peggy Allen - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

David Shough - THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Best Play

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Brookville Community Theater 20%

PUFFS - Springboro Community Theatre 11%

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 11%

INCIDENT - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - The Nerve 8%

GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

THE MOUSETRAP - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

THERE SHOULD BE ROSES - Beavercreek Community Theatre 5%

AIRNESS - The Human Race 4%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Lebanon Theatre Company 4%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

CURIOUS SAVAGE - 2022 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 38%

Scott Kimmins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 12%

Chris Harmon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 10%

Tamara L Honesty - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Eric Moore - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Bob McLain - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

Wayne Dunn - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

D. Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater/Lianne Arnold - GROUNDED - The Human Race 4%

Dick Block - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Scott J. Kimmins - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Tristan Cupp/Jeff Heater - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Henry - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community 22%

Dan Brunk - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair College 21%

Julian Crocamo - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Jay Brunner - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Jay Brunner - GROUNDED - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Jay Brunner/Alexander Koker - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 9%

Jay Brunner - AIRNESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Dan Brunk - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair College 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Debbi Robbins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 12%

Mitchell Lewis - SWEET CHARITY - Wright State University 12%

Nora Scarbro - FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 7%

Ben Locke - CHARLIE AND DOGGY - TheatreLab Dayton 6%

Cody Peterson - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Max Fox - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 5%

Tyler Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 5%

Michelle Roush - BONNIE & CLYDE - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Laura Robbins - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL REVUE - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Tanner Henry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 4%

Forrest Fairley - JEKYLL & HYDE - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Robert Rhodes - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 3%

Lindsay Hinds - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Joshua Stucky - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Soraya Peront - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Philip Drennen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Tanner Henry - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Alex Everett - CABARET - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Makenna Calvert - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Evan Smith - 110 IN THE SHADE - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Nicholas Brown - LITTLE WOMEN - INNOVAtheatre 2%

Matthew Clifton - BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

Abby Hoggatt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

John Dorney - PHANTOM - LaComedia 1%

Brent Hoggatt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adonis Lemke - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 18%

Tanner Henry - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 10%

Michelle Roush - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 8%

Racheal Tingley - THE TIN WOMAN - Troy Civic Theatre 7%

Sara Bortz - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 7%

Jax Heritage - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Mierka Girten - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Debbi Robbins - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 5%

Isabella Roberts - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Mark Van Luvender - THE BATTLE OF HOG HOLLER - Brookville Community Theatre 5%

Andrew Ian Adams - AIRNESS - The Human Race 3%

Sheryl Koontz - THE FOREIGNER - The Brookville Community Theater 3%

Mikaela Bell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Jason Podplesky - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Rebecca Ashby - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Karen Oehler - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

Justin McCombs - EVERTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 2%

Mark Bell - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Brookville. Ommunity 1%

David Vanderhorst - HARVEY - Lebanon Theatre Company 1%

Chris Goetz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Eric Deiboldt - EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL - The Human Race 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FREAKY FRIDAY - INNOVATheatre 52%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 48%

Favorite Local Theatre

Brookville Community Theatre 36%

INNOVAtheatre 24%

Human Race 22%

Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

Beavercreek Commhnity Theatre 6%

The Brookville Community Theater 4%

TheatreLab Dayton 2%