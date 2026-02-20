AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dayton, Ohio - February 20 - Sinclair Theatre is proud to present Amélie the Musical, a whimsical adaptation of the hit 2001 romantic comedy, live on stage from March 20 - 28 in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair's downtown Dayton campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.

On the day of Princess Diana's death, Amélie, a young woman more comfortable in her daydreams than in the day-to-day, finds the childhood treasures of her apartment's previous tenant. This discovery sets her on a campaign of anonymous altruism as she sets out to better the lives of the eccentric neighbors and friends around her.

"Bringing Amélie to the stage has been a journey of discovering how small, tender acts can ripple outward and transform entire lives. What I love most about Amélie is its celebration of quiet courage-the bravery it takes to open your heart in a world that often feels disconnected," says director, Kimberly Borst. "In this production, we've leaned into the magic of Parisian whimsy while grounding the story in something deeply human: the longing to be seen, to be known, and to love without fear. We have embraced the show's playful imagination and delicate intimacy and inviting audiences to rediscover wonder in the everyday."

The cast consists of Ann-Margaret Adkins, Isaiah Autajay, Anthony Lombardo, Allison (Al) Friessen, Anthony (Tony) Cercone, Adalia Gaynier, William Finnell, Nona Whalen, Kailie Gould, Gabriel Reker, Tiffany Higgins, Jeniece Craver, Alida Ohrman, Ryan Hester, and Jhoana Novelo.

Music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen. Book by Craig Lucas. Based on the motion picture Amelie written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant.