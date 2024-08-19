Available Light Theatre to Present LUNCH BUNCH By Adrian Einspanier

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Available Light Theatre, with Robin and Peter Hersha, will present Lunch Bunch by Adrian Einspanier, a play that illustrates how small moments of joy can shift our perspective in times of hopelessness and chaos. When it feels like everything is falling apart, the significance of a single, cherished meal can hold the power to determine your entire day's happiness.

When we feel hopeless and that we can't control the chaos around us, tiny joys can make all the difference. But can we take it too far? Seven public defenders are up to their elbows dealing with child protective services, inequality, burnout, and existential dread. Amidst the distinct feeling that the world is, always has been, and always will be going to sh*t, these public defenders seek meaning, belonging, and some kind of order in the world via their quest for the perfect lunch. When your whole day's happiness hangs on one ritual meal, everything rides on the Lunch Bunch.

The show will run for 60 minutes/ 1 hour.

Suitable for most audiences. Please be advised that the production contains strong language.

About the Director:

Eleni Papaleonardos is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Denison University and teaches courses in acting, movement-based theatre, and devising. Eleni works as an actor, director, and intimacy director, and serves as Artistic Director for Available Light. She was a member of the first M.F.A. company in Contemporary Performance at Naropa University, where she studied performance and devising with prominent innovators including Barbara Dilley, Wendell Beavers, Meredith Monk and the House, Siti Company, and Tectonic Theatre Project. Eleni has a passion for devising and developing original works and her directorial work focuses on productions which often break the constructs of traditional realist theatre.

Directing credits at AVLT include: God's Ear by Jenny Schwartz, Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice by Daniel E. Kramer, 33 Variations by Moises Kaufman, bobrauschenbergamerica by Charles Mee, Feels Like.. the body project by AVLT, The Grown-Up by Jordan Harrison, Paradise Park Zoo by Savannah Reich, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. By Alice Birch, [porto] by Kate Benson, Cry it Out by Molly Smith Metzler, and You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz

About the Playwright:

Adrian Einspanier's (they/them) plays include Lunch Bunch (PlayCo and Clubbed Thumb; New York Times and Time Out Critic's Picks), House Plant (New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door; "highbrow / brilliant" in New York Magazine's Approval Matrix; Lambda Literary Award Finalist), I LOVE SEAN (Playwrights Realm Writing Fellow), The Convent of Pleasure (Cherry Lane's Mentor Project), MADONNA col BAMBINO, created with composer Deepali Gupta and director Caitlin Sullivan (Ars Nova's ANT Fest and the New Ohio's Ice Factory, curated by New Georges), Doctor De Soto and Other Stories by William Steig, conceived by Miranda Haymon and co-written with Miranda Haymon and Seonjae Kim with music by Ellen Winter (upcoming tour TheaterWorksUSA), and I forgot to tell you (The Brooklyn Rail, June 2021 Issue).

Their work has also been developed and presented by Ars Nova's Play Group, Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers' Group, the New Georges Jam (former co-leader), and Williamstown Theatre Festival's Directing Studio. They have been a resident at Millay Arts, the Hambidge Center, Sewanee Writers' Conference (Walter E. Dakin Fellow), Cape Cod Theatre Project (Noel Coward Foundation Writer in Residence), SPACE on Ryder Farm, Mercury Store, and Erik Ehn's annual Texas Silent Writing Retreat. A recipient of Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa Pictures and Los Angeles Media Fund Theater Fund commission and the 2023 Lotos Foundation Prize, they teach at NYU Tisch, HB Studios and the National Theater Institute, and have recently developed work with A24 and Breaking the Binary Theatre.

OF NOTE: Interview with actor Chad Baker about his role of Greg:

Chad Baker brings a profound and personal perspective to his role as Greg in the upcoming play, Lunch Bunch. His background in nonprofit law adds a deep layer to his acting. Reflecting on his career, Baker notes, "I'm truly excited about this script. It delves into the psychological impact of working within an unjust and dysfunctional system-a reality I've faced firsthand. The role of Greg resonates deeply with me, particularly as it explores the professional burnout and emotional toll associated with this line of work."

The script's portrayal of the judicial system and the personal struggles of its characters mirrors Baker's real-life experiences. "This production presents a challenging yet welcome opportunity to explore what comes next in the character's lives, especially from a sustainability perspective," he explains. "I'm eager to share insights from my career and contribute to this important narrative."

In a lighter vein, if Baker was a character in Lunch Bunch, he would bring a sandwich with roasted chicken breast, American cheese, and veggies. "I'm pretty utilitarian about food," he admits. "It's not about enjoyment for me but rather practicality."

Baker is especially motivated by the play's thematic elements, which reflect his own professional journey and the ongoing quest for meaning and balance. "This show is close to my heart. I hope the audience walks away with a deeper appreciation of how seemingly separate aspects of life-like work and social interactions-are intimately connected, especially through shared experiences like dining together."

The play promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of these themes, offering both a personal and professional reflection that Baker is eager to share with audiences.

Performance Details

Available Light Theatre

Lunch Bunch by Adrian Einspanier

Directed by Eleni Papaleonardos

All performances at:

Riffe Center's Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215

Schedule:

Performances run Thursday, September 19th - Saturday, October 5th.

There will be a talkback after all Thursday and Friday performances.

Online tickets start at $25 (plus CAPA's fees) and are available at https://my.cbusarts.com/events/7582

Pay What You Want tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, directions, tickets, etc. please go to: www.avltheatre.com

