Wright State to Stage Tony-Winning THE HISTORY BOYS This February

Wright State Theatre will present Alan Bennett’s Tony Award winning THE HISTORY BOYS, opening on February 20th and running through March 1st in the Festival Playhouse.

In THE HISTORY BOYS, you will meet an unruly bunch of bright, funny sixth-form (senior) boys in a British boarding and their vastly different educators. Playwright Alan Bennett raises - with gentle wit and pitch-perfect command of character - not only universal questions about the nature of history and how it is taught but also questions about the purpose of education today. Following a sold out run in London, The History Boys premiered on Broadway in April 2006 taking the Tony Award as Best Play of the Season.

Wright State Theatre’s production of THE HISTORY BOYS is being directed by Guest Director, Jason Podplesky. Jason was last seen on Dayton’s stages this Fall in The Human Race Theatre’s production of Jake Lockwood’s DAD’S PLACE.

Scenic Design by Scenic Design Faculty Brian Seckford, Lighting Design by student designer Levi Fravel, Costume Design by student designer Wrynn Boucher and Sound Design by James Dunlap, resident Sound Designer.

THE HISTORY BOYS runs Feb. 20th (8 pm), Feb. 21st (8 pm), Feb. 22nd (2 pm), Feb. 27th (8:00 pm), Feb. 28th (2 & 8 pm), March 1 (2 pm) at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center, in the FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE.