WaterTower Theatre Announces Updates to Summer 2020 Programming

WaterTower Theatre announced that it will round out its 2019-20 season with video on demand filmed presentations of I Am My Own Wife this July and a star-studded concert event in August.

I Am My Own Wife was originally scheduled to run in April of 2020. When stay at home orders were announced, the production was already in pre-production & the set, designed by Brian Clinnin, was abandoned mid-build in the WTT shop with the future of its fate unknown. Since then, live theater cancellations due to health and safety concerns have become common place but remain very sad difficult choices for theaters across the nation. However, because of the unique nature of this one-person show, WTT has found a creative, and most importantly, safe plan to resume production on the show this month and is producing it as a film to be streamed online to patrons. WaterTower has implemented strict social distancing and very robust safety standards exceeding those of both the CDC and the state of Texas for rehearsals and the filming of this production. The safety standards for this production can be referenced on the WaterTower website here: https://watertowertheatre.org/safety-guidelines

WaterTower has announced that patrons will be able to enjoy the Pulitzer Prize winning play, I Am My Own Wife by Dallas native playwright Doug Wright, directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales, and starring Bob Hess, from the comfort and safety of their own homes from July 16-August 2, 2020. All WaterTower season subscribers and single ticket holders will receive a code to view this filmed theatrical event online. Patrons who have not already purchased single tickets can purchase via our website or by calling the box office. Simply pick a ticket for any "performance" and watch at your leisure any time between July 16th and August 2nd.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Doug Wright is based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transgender woman who, against all odds, managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught of WWII and the repressive East German Communist regime occupations of her home. Inspired by in person interviews with Charlotte von Mahlsdorf conducted by the playwright over several years, I Am My Own Wife tells the fascinating stories of Charlotte's captivating and controversial life. Using more than 30 characters all played by a single person, Wright has crafted a play which is not only a monumental challenge for any performer, but also an unforgettable incredibly unique experience for audience members. Winner of the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, I Am My Own Wife is a profound story of courage & survival.

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. The production stars Bob Hess as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, et al. The creative team includes Ryan Burkle as Lighting Designer, Drenda Lewis as Costume Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Brian Clinnin as Scenic Designer, Marco Salinas as Sound Designer, Jessica Updike as Production Manager, and Audrey Schwartz as Production Advisor, and Nick Moore will join the production as understudy to Mr. Hess.

WaterTower is working with David Singer, the Co-Founder, CEO at Academy of Storytellers and Story & Heart to translate this production into a filmed theatrical event, as well as local film makers & cinematographers, Jeremy Bay and Brittany Bay of Bay Productions.

About the Playwright: Doug Wright earned the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play I Am My Own Wife. Other stage works include Grey Gardens (Tony Nomination), The Little Mermaid, Hands on a Hardbody, and War Paint. Film: Quills, based on his Obie-winning play, nominated for three Academy Awards. Television: "Tony Bennett: An American Classic," directed by Rob Marshall. Honors: Benjamin Dank Prize, The American Academy of Arts and Letters; Tolerance Prize, Kulturforum Europa; Paul Selvin Award, Writers Guild of America. Professional affiliations: President of the Dramatists Guild; member Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers; board of the New York Theatre Workshop. Wright is married to singer/songwriter David Clement.

Later this summer, WTT is planning a concert which will highlight the town of Addison to further entertain our subscribers, while giving back to the Town of Addison and providing safe employment to artists in the DFW area. This concert event will replace The Bridges of Madison County, which has been postponed indefinitely due to safety concerns for our artists. WTT enjoys support unlike any other theatre company in North Texas from its hometown of Addison and we would like to celebrate that relationship with this final season production concert event: ONE Addison- Community that Builds, which will also recognize various other organizations, businesses, and city government. This concert celebration will feature local favorites, a few celebrity surprises, and will be available to watch via video on demand in late August. WaterTower has been impacted, as have all arts organizations during recent months, but we are looking forward to the future. Until we can gather together at WTT, we will continue to provide North Texas artists with safe work opportunities, and our patrons with safe ways to enjoy professional theater. In 2020, WaterTower plans to evolve from "Theatre that Builds Community" to "Community that Builds Theatre." Please join us.

Performance details: I Am My Own Wife

Show Streaming Dates: July 16- August 2, 2020 ONE Addison-Community that Builds

Show Streaming Dates: TBD August 2020

Ticket Prices: Single Tickets - $38

*Student discounts available!

All subscribers will receive a code to watch the filmed theater event & current single ticket holders will receive a code to watch as soon as the show is available for viewing. Single tickets purchased after the video is available will be provided a code to view within 24 hours of purchasing their ticket. Single tickets to I Am My Own Wife are on sale now for $38. Tickets are available online at www.watertowertheatre.org, by phone at 972-450-6232.

How/Where to Buy Tickets:

Online: www.watertowertheatre.org

By Phone: 972.450.6232 Fax: 972.450.6244

Email: boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org

In-person ticket purchases are not available currently.

Box Office Hours

Performance Weeks: Tuesday-Saturday Noon-6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday

Non-Performance Weeks: Tuesday-Friday Noon-6 p.m. Closed Saturday-Monday

