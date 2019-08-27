WaterTower Theatre Announces Limited-Engagement Run of GOLDEN BOY

WaterTower Theatre will round out its 2019-2020 season with a special limited-engagement, concert-style production of the inspiring 1960s musical Golden Boy. Adapted from the 1930s drama by Clifford Odets, and featuring a book by Odets and William Gibson, Golden Boy tells the story of Joe Wellington, a young black man trying to rise from the Harlem ghetto as a prizefighter. Wellington, originated on Broadway in 1964 by the iconic Sammy Davis, Jr., is enticed by the boxing world's promise of fame and fortune, but he makes one critical mistake: falling for his manager's white girlfriend, Lorna.

Golden Boy will run from August 20-30, 2020, on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The production will be led by Director Aaron Brown and Music Director Sheilah V. Walker, with choreography by Kellie Carroll. The outstanding score by Charles Strouse, with lyrics by Lee Adams, includes songs such as "I Wanna Be With You", "This Is the Life", "Night Song", and "Colorful". Golden Boy is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

"I have always had an affinity for Mr. Strouse's work and had the pleasure of working with him a few years ago. Upon speaking with him about Golden Boy and its beautiful score, it became clear to me this work should be done!" said Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director. "I am very excited to have this wonderful artistic team lead this beautiful piece. Golden Boy is a rarity and gem of the American Musical Theatre."

Single tickets to Golden Boy will be on sale beginning Tuesday, August 27, 2019, for $38 for adults. Subscribers who purchase tickets before September 30 will receive a special ticket price of $29. After September 30, subscribers may purchase tickets for $33. Tickets will be available online at www.watertowertheatre.org, by phone at 972-450-6232, or by visiting the Box Office at the Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

Aaron Brown is happy to be returning to WaterTower Theatre where he recently directed Godspell and also served as assistant director for the world premiere production of Regina Taylor's Bread. Aaron holds an MFA in Directing from Baylor University and is currently a faculty member at Sam Houston State University. Some of Aaron's past productions include Crazy for You, Hamoncé: A Devised Piece, Black Magic: A Shakespeare Adaption, The Pavilion, and Hairspray.

Sheilah Vaughn Walker has worked on Broadway, on national tours, and internationally as a conductor, music supervisor and music director with shows starring myriad celebrities such as Carol Channing, Audra McDonald, Christine Ebersole, Deborah Gibson, Joel Grey, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze, Lea Solonga, Tyne Daly, Fantasia, and Robert Goulet. Locally, she is the recipient of the 2005 and 2006 Leon Rabin Award for outstanding music direction for Ragtime at Lyric Stage and Urinetown at WaterTower Theatre. She is also a ten-year teaching veteran and former chairman of the vocal department at the Dallas Arts Magnet High School where she was voted Teacher of the Year. In addition to conducting, Ms. Walker has worked in multiple Broadway orchestra pits as a musician early in her career. Her television credits include appearances on Regis and Kathy Lee, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and The Jerry Lewis Telethon.

A rousing musical play adapted from Clifford Odets' classic drama, beginning and ending with the rhythmic, breathing exhaust of the prizefight ring. Sammy Davis, Jr. had the lead role of Joe Wellington, a young black man from Harlem trying to rise up out of the ghetto to fame in the brutal world of boxing. But he makes one mistake: falling in love with his manager's girl, Lorna, a seen-it-all white woman whom he loves not wisely but all too well. Songs in this outstanding score include "I Wanna Be With You", "This Is the Life", "Night Song", and "Colorful".

