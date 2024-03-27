Video: Get A First Look At DIAL M FOR MURDER! at Dallas Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Dallas Theatre Center's production of Dial M for Murder! Check out the cast in action in this all-new video.

A Jealous Husband. His Wealthy Wife. The Perfect Crime. A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

Will the killer get away, or will justice be served? You’ll be kept guessing until the end and gripping the edge of your seat through the twists and turns of this stylish thriller of blackmail and revenge.

Buy Tickets at dallastheatercenter.org/shows/dial-m-for-murder/

