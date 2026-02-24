NTPA Collegiate Pursuits to Perform THE PROM at 2026 ITF Main Stage

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Texas Performing Arts' Collegiate Pursuits program has been selected among hundreds of contenders to perform The Prom on the Main Stage at the 2026 International Thespian Festival, to be held June 21-26 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.

ITF is the largest high school theatre festival and competition in the country, and only 12 productions are selected among hundreds to perform on the festival's Main Stage, the event's most visible platform, showcasing full-scale productions before thousands of high school theatre students and educators from across the country.

"We are honored to be among such impressive talent and Texas's sole representation performing on this most distinguished stage," said Darrell Rodenbaugh, CEO of North Texas Performing Arts. "This distinction reflects the extraordinary work of our students and the leadership of directors Bethany Bourland and Kameron Knott as our Collegiate Pursuits program continues to build a national reputation for excellence."

Co-directed by Bethany Bourland, Artistic Director of NTPA Collegiate Pursuits, and Pursuits Program Director Kameron Knott, with Knott also co-choregraphing with NTPA's Riley Madlock and Music Director Preston Page, the production of The Prom centers on themes of belonging, allyship, and authenticity. The musical follows a group of Broadway performers who rally behind a high school student barred from bringing her girlfriend to prom - blending sharp comedy with a message of inclusion and courage.

"This is the kind of opportunity students dream about," Bourland said. "Being selected as one of twelve is a national affirmation of our students' artistry, discipline, and storytelling. It is also a chance to represent our community at the highest level and demonstrate what youth theatre can achieve when students are challenged, trusted, and supported."

The NTPA Collegiate Pursuits program is designed to help students gain admission to the top university theatre programs across the country. The curriculum includes workshops, private coaching, audition preparation, and curated résumé-building productions such as The Prom - all supported by an extensive national university contact network.

"For many of our students, this story is deeply personal," Bourland said. "It speaks to what it means to navigate difference and still insist on joy. Our goal is to create theatre that is both entertaining and culturally relevant - work that reminds audiences that belonging matters."

"The rehearsal culture for The Prom has emphasized student leadership and affirmation," said co-director Kameron Knott. "Before performances, cast members gather to recite a shared motto: "I am who I am. I have a right to be here. I have nothing to prove." At the heart of this production is a simple message drawn directly from the show: "I'm who I am, and I think that's worth fighting for.

Festival adjudicators praised the production's clarity of storytelling, ensemble commitment, pacing, and acting craft with comments including:

"This production featured some of the strongest acting I have seen in quite some time," one adjudicator noted.

"The pacing throughout the production was superb, driven in large part by the cast's exceptional comedic timing," another wrote.

Additional feedback highlighted the balance of energetic ensemble numbers with intimate character moments, strong vocal performances, purposeful choreography, and focused design choices that maximized impact.

"We've been so proud of our students' growth through this production," said Knott. "ITF is an incredible stage, and we look forward to seeing our students represent Texas at this highest level."

NTPA has created a fundraising program to support the travel, lodging, fees, and transportation of sets, costumes and props to the International Theatre Festival. Donors may offer financial support at https://ntpa.asapconnected.com/#DonationID=1172.