Uptown Players Will Perform the World Premiere of STAR OF WONDER: A CAROL ANN CHRISTMAS

This December, Uptown Players will begin its 24th season with a sparkling world premiere that’s equal parts musical revue, madcap backstage comedy, and heartfelt holiday celebration. Star of Wonder: A Carol Ann Christmas brings audiences the over-the-top return of Carol Ann Knipple—the larger-than-life diva first introduced in When Pigs Fly—in an all-new, laugh-till-you-jingle spectacular written by award-winning lyricist and playwright Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, Pete ’n’ Keely, Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular).

When Carol Ann’s beloved Melody Barn Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota, literally goes up in smoke after a freak curling-iron mishap, she heads south to Dallas—determined to stage the dazzling holiday extravaganza she never got to finish. What follows is a sleigh-ride of outrageous production numbers, Broadway-style parodies, backstage mayhem, and genuine yuletide warmth.

Directed by B.J. Cleveland, with music direction, arrangements, and orchestrations by Adam C. Wright and choreography by Alli Betsill, the production stars Micah Green reprising his role as Carol Ann Knipple alongside a cast of Uptown favorites including Peter DiCesare, Seth Paden, Jacob Hemsath, Ryan Michael Friedman, Laura Lites, Brett Warner, Lee Walter, and Kylie Stewart.

Packed with holiday favorites like It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Winter Wonderland—plus Broadway-style showstoppers such as All Those Christmas Clichés, I Wanna Be a Rockette, The Truth About Christmas, and the hilariously sultry Surabaya Santa—this show delivers a one-of-a-kind Uptown Players holiday experience.

“Star of Wonder isn’t just a holiday show—it’s a love letter to theater itself,” says Craig Lynch, Executive Producer of Uptown Players. “It celebrates every messy, glitter-covered, laugh-till-you-cry thing we adore about putting on a show, and it captures the queer joy and camaraderie that define Uptown’s spirit. It’s bold, campy, heartfelt, and gloriously gay.”

Lobby Festivities & Pre-Show Fun

Before the curtain even rises, the Kalita Humphreys Theater will be transformed into a wonderland of Uptown holiday cheer. Audiences can snap the perfect holiday photo in a fabulously decorated lobby decked out in twinkling lights and seasonal sparkle. Guests may even encounter a few mischievous visitors—drag queens dressed as Santa’s saucy helpers—ready to determine who’s been naughty or nice. It’s the perfect way to kick off a night of laughter, glitter, and good cheer before Star of Wonder lights up the stage.