Tickets on Sale This Week For ALADDIN in Fort Worth

Performances will run January 31 - February 4.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's ALADDIN in Forth Worth will go on sale to the public Friday, October 13 at 10am. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall on Wednesday, January 31 for a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, February 4.

In Fort Worth, ALADDIN will play weekdays at 7:30pm, Saturday at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sunday at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. There will be an additional matinee performance at 1:30pm on Thursday, February 1. Beginning Friday at 10am, tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com/aladdin or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of ALADDIN at Bass Performance Hall. Tickets buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About ALADDIN

ALADDIN, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

The Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour opening shortly.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, ALADDIN features music by Tony Award® and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar® winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award® and three-time Oscar® winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), with six-time Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. ALADDIN's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award®-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar® for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards® as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

ALADDIN is designed by seven-time Tony®-winning designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony®-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranged Glen KellyJohn Maclnnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager.

Anne Quart serves as the executive producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022. A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tourInstagram and Facebook.




