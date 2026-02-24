Stage West Will Host FIRST TUESDAY: WINE TASTING AND EDUCATION NIGHT

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage West will present FIRST TUESDAY: WINE TASTING AND EDUCATION NIGHT on Tuesday, December 2 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The approximately 90-minute program will feature a guided tasting led by The Holly, a Fort Worth-based wine shop known for its curated selections.

Attendees will sample distinctive pours while learning about tasting notes, pairing considerations, and wine selection from The Holly’s team. The event is designed as an intimate, educational experience for guests interested in expanding their wine knowledge.

Tickets are $20 and include one drink ticket and a selection of bar snacks. Stage West season ticket holders will receive discounted pricing.