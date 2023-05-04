Tickets For Disney's FROZEN At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth On Sale May 12!

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's FROZEN will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12 at 10am.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at Bass Performance Hall beginning Thursday, August 10 with performances playing through Sunday, August 20. Opening night is set for Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 pm.

In Fort Worth, FROZEN will play weekdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. There will be an additional matinee performance at 1:30pm on Thursday, August 10. Premium Plus Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday at 10am, tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com/frozen or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," FROZEN has played smash engagements "thawing hearts from coast to coast!" (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve."

There are currently four productions of FROZEN playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of FROZEN has welcomed more than 1.5 million guests.

FROZEN has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Aware winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for FROZEN also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner FinnRoss, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA andLaura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as Production Supervisor and Randy Meyer is the General Manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.