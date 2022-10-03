Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Firehouse Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Performances run October 6-23, 2022.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The Firehouse Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Catch Me If You Can. Based on the hit Dreamworks film, this delightfully entertaining musical features a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). Directed by Ally and Owen Beans, with music direction by Jason Philip Solís and choreography by Kelsey Jordan Ward, this production brings the high-flying adventures of globetrotting con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. straight to your seat, for an experience that is truly "Live in Living Color!"

When asked what drew them to this production, Director Ally stated, "I am a huge fan of the film and loved the show during its short Broadway run, it's larger than life and full of incredible characters but what draws me to 'Catch Me' the most is the humanity at the heart of it. At its core, this is a story about grief and I wanted to be sure we didn't ignore that in our production. Add some humor, dance numbers, a huge sexy ensemble and voila! Pain, it turns out, makes a pretty fun musical..."

Tickets to Catch Me If You Can, running at The Firehouse Theatre from October 6-23, are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Preview (Thursday, October 6) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. There will be an Opening Night Champagne Reception on October 7 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.





