THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Opens in July at The Eisemann Center For Performing Arts

Ladies! Gather your girlfriends and your fun-loving men! The Secret Comedy of Women will open at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts on July 6th and run through July 31st, 2022.

The Secret Comedy of Women celebrates the joys of the journey from girlhood to womanhood. An immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman - from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause - this two-woman show explores the universal female experience through a rollicking spectacle of sweetly sharp comedy, songs, dances, stories, and spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.

Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's earnest and amusingly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women. "It's really like a girlhood reunion," says Klein. "Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It's for women of all ages - and for the men who love them," adds Gehring.

The Secret Comedy of Women actively engages its audience with its high spirited, good-natured style of humor. With reviewers calling the show "...truly brilliant." (Denver Post) and "Laugh out loud comedy!" (Broadway World) it is no wonder that this "two-hour celebration of bras, purses, showers, breastfeeding and menopause" (Pittsburgh Tribune) ran continuously for nearly two years at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and has played to over a quarter of a million women across North America.

Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age. While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort thousands of miles away in Winnipeg, Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town. Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote The Secret Comedy of Women. Had they known each other all those years ago, The Secret Comedy of Women is exactly the type of show they would have created together and now as adults, it is exactly the kind of show in which they've always wanted to perform. Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy, and have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.

The Secret Comedy of Women will run from July 6th - 31st at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. Tickets range from $45 to $65; group rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at eisemanncenter.com or by phone at 972-744-4650. (For group sales call 888-264-1788 or the Eisemann Center).

