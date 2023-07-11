THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns To North Texas This Month

Performances run July 28-30 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 2 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month Photo 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo 4 Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas

Performing Arts Fort Worth, Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America announced that THE BOOK OF MORMON is returning to North Texas and tickets are on sale now. Back by popular demand, the hit Broadway musical will play Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall July 28-30 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank. The tour will then play Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park from August 1-6 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

Tickets for the Fort Worth engagement are available at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Tickets for the Dallas engagement are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

 

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

 

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

 

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
AT&T Performing Arts Center Reveals the 2023/2024 Season of The Elevator Project Photo
AT&T Performing Arts Center Reveals the 2023/2024 Season of The Elevator Project

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2023/2024 season of The Elevator Project. The diverse season features theatre, dance, visual arts, music, and multi-media. 

2
Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August Photo
Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August

Lyric Stage will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version) August 24-27, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre.

3
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Return to North Texas; Tickets On Sale Now Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Return to North Texas; Tickets On Sale Now

Performing Arts Fort Worth, Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced that THE BOOK OF MORMON is returning to North Texas and tickets are on sale now.

4
SUPERIOR DONUTS Comes to Theatre Arlington This Month Photo
SUPERIOR DONUTS Comes to Theatre Arlington This Month

Just three weeks after the closing of Fly by Night,  which was met with rave reviews from Dallas Voice, Onstage NTX, and several other outlets, Theatre Arlington is continuing its 50th Anniversary season with Tracy Letts’ dramatic comedy Superior Donuts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/30-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Count of Monte Cristo
Plaza Theatre Company (7/14-8/05)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odysseus and Penelope
Addison Studio Theatre (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Artisan Center Theater (9/01-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Steptoe’s MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS: AN AFRICAN TALE
Dallas Children's Theater (9/24-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# His Story: The Musical
The Broadway Tent (5/05-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AUDITION "A Christmas Story"
Art Centre Theatre (10/07-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You