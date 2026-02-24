Coppell Arts Center to Host THE DREAMBOATS in a One-Night Rock 'n' Roll Concert

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dreamboats are coming to the Coppell Arts Center on Friday, March 27 at 8 PM. The Dreamboats are a high-energy quartet breathing new life into the sounds of the 1950s and 60s.

With infectious charisma, razor-sharp musicianship, and timeless style, The Dreamboats have carved out a name for themselves as one of the most exciting retro acts on the scene today.

Originally hailing from Canada and now based in California, The Dreamboats bring an electrifying live show that's equal parts vintage charm and youthful swagger. Audiences can expect the spirit of Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles—delivered with a fresh, contemporary energy that gets crowds dancing, singing, and filming every moment. But this isn't just a nostalgia act—it's a raw and real rock 'n' roll revival. Every harmony, every solo, every handstand is performed live. All four members sing, play their own instruments, and deliver a show packed with flashy showmanship: guitar solos behind the back, choreographed dance moves, splits, handstands, and unfiltered audience interaction. They don't just play to a crowd—they bring the crowd into the performance, venturing into the audience, serenading fans, encouraging singalongs, and creating flashlight-lit moments that feel straight out of an arena concert.

The band's journey includes memorable milestones like performing at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, where The Beatles cut their teeth, swimming in Elvis Presley's pool, and touring internationally to spread their mission of keeping rock ‘n' roll alive for a new generation. Whether you're a lifelong lover of oldies or discovering the magic of this era for the first time, The Dreamboats promise a night of unforgettable entertainment.