THE BAND'S VISIT On Sale This Friday At Dallas Summer Musicals

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), Broadway Across America (BAA) and the AT&T Performing Arts Center are proud to announce that THE BAND'S VISIT, one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals in history, will be coming to the Winspear Opera House from February 4-23, 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 8, 2019.

THE BAND'S VISIT will be co-presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, at the Winspear Opera House, as part of the groundbreaking new collaboration between the two organizations.

Single tickets for THE BAND'S VISIT start at $25 (pricing subject to change) and are available at https://thebandsvisitdallas.com.



After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The show then opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, and went on to play 589 regular performance and 36 previews before closing on April 7, 2019. THE BAND'S VISIT broke the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

With music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle award winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT has won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Rick Bertone (Music Director).

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced on tour by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for THE BAND'S VISIT are Allan Williams and Seth Wenig.



THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of "Answer Me" on NBC's "Today".





