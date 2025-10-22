THE ADDAMS FAMILY Begins Performances At Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, will welcome THE ADDAMS FAMILY to the stage for a limited engagement October 24–26 as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Fans can enter a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $32 tickets to all performances.

The digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, opens the day before each show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, October 23 for the October 24 performance. Entrants will be notified by email and may purchase up to four tickets within 60 minutes of being selected. Winners must present a valid photo ID matching their entry name at Will Call one hour prior to showtime. Full details are available at www.basshall.com/lottery.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a delightfully dark musical comedy featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky clan. Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet, respectable young man—and chaos ensues when his “normal” family comes to dinner. Based on the beloved characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the show is presented by Big League Productions, Inc.

Following the massive success of Netflix’s Wednesday, THE ADDAMS FAMILY musical brings a wickedly funny twist to the Bass Hall stage, just in time for spooky season.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY appears as a Season Add-On to the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass lineup, which also features A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, & Juliet, SIX, Back to the Future: The Musical, Some Like It Hot, Spamalot, The Notebook, and Suffs. Season Add-Ons include A Christmas Story: The Musical, Hadestown, and the return of Hamilton.