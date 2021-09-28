Swallow The Sun Announces 2021 US Moonflowers Tour
Tickets for the tour are now available.
Finnish death doom masters, Swallow the Sun, have just announced their Moonflowers Tour 2021, which will included support slots from Abigail Williams and Wilderun. The band will be touring the U.S. starting November 20th in Mesa, AZ and wrapping on December 19th in West Hollywood, CA.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Swallow the Sun will be on tour supporting their forthcoming full-length album, Moonflowers, which will be released worldwide via Century Media Records on November 19th. Moonflowers will be available as Ltd. Deluxe sky blue 3LP+2CD & Art Print Box Set, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (incl. Bonus album).
Just last week, the band released their first track and music video off the album for "Woven Into Sorrow". "Woven Into Sorrow" is the first heavy version to be released off the record, as the band already released classical editions of the songs featured on Moonflowers.
SWALLOW THE SUN U.S. TOUR DATES:
w/Abigail Williams and Wilderun
November 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*
November 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*
November 22 - Dallas, TX - Trees*
November 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live*
November 24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
November 26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
November 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
November 28 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar
November 29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
November 30 - Brooklyn NY - The Monarch
December 1 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
December 2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
December 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
December 4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
December 5 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
December 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
December 8 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
December 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
December 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
December 11 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
December 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
December 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
December 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
December 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
December 17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Upstairs
December 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages
December 19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go-Go
*no Abigail Williams