Swallow The Sun Announces 2021 US Moonflowers Tour

Finnish death doom masters, Swallow the Sun, have just announced their Moonflowers Tour 2021, which will included support slots from Abigail Williams and Wilderun. The band will be touring the U.S. starting November 20th in Mesa, AZ and wrapping on December 19th in West Hollywood, CA.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Swallow the Sun will be on tour supporting their forthcoming full-length album, Moonflowers, which will be released worldwide via Century Media Records on November 19th. Moonflowers will be available as Ltd. Deluxe sky blue 3LP+2CD & Art Print Box Set, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (incl. Bonus album).

Just last week, the band released their first track and music video off the album for "Woven Into Sorrow". "Woven Into Sorrow" is the first heavy version to be released off the record, as the band already released classical editions of the songs featured on Moonflowers.