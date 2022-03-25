Stephanie Urbina Jones & Her Honky Tonk Mariachis Come to Lewisville Grand Theater

The Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that fiery Texas Latina musician Stephanie Urbina Jones will perform alongside her Honky Tonk Mariachis on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. as part of the Texas Tunes Series. Urbina Jones made history with her Grand Ole Opry debut as the first artist to perform with Mariachi. The concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall.

Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Blazing trails from Texas to Mexico, Stephanie Urbina Jones and her history-making Honky Tonk Mariachis are telling a new story in American music, blowing hearts and minds wide open with their mix of classic country rock with a twang and the intoxicating, joy-filled sounds of Mexico. This new style fondly called 'country music with chili peppers' is inspiring and building bridges between worlds. From the first gritos to the last yee haws, from the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry to the two-stepping dance halls of Texas to festivals around the world, Jones and her fiesta platter of love (percussion, trumpets, violins, vihuelas, guitarróns, guitars y mas) are sharing culture, stories, and songs that bring people together. Stephanie tours internationally, having performed in fourteen countries, and is a Kerrville New Folk Finalist, #1 Texas Country Artist, and #1 Billboard Country Songwriter.

This concert is funded in part by Texas Commission on the Arts.