Stage West to Present FIRST TUESDAY: TOTALLY MADE-UP MUSICAL

Stage West will continue its First Tuesday series with Totally Made-Up Musical, a fully improvised, one-hour musical created live from audience suggestions, on Tuesday, November 4, beginning at 6 p.m.

Each performance is entirely original: every lyric, scene, and melody is composed on the spot by a cast of musical improvisers, resulting in a one-night-only show filled with spontaneous songs, choreography, and storytelling. With no script or safety net, the evening promises singing, dancing, drama, and unexpected twists—all inspired by a single audience-provided title.

The event will run approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 and include one drink ticket and bar snacks. Season ticket holders receive discounts for the program.