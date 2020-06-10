Second Thought Theatre Announces Cancellation Of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Second Thought Theatre is cancelling its upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire. STT is saddened to not share this work with the North Texas community but believes this is the best decision to ensure the health and safety of staff, audiences, and artists.

Outgoing STT Artistic Director, Alex Organ, says "We were so looking forward to bringing this storied play to life and are devastated to have to release it. But we also know it's the right decision. The health of our audience, staff, and visiting artists are our top priority, and we look forward to opening back up when we are able to ensure safety for all involved".

This is now the second show to be cancelled in STT's 2020 season, and at this time, there is no plan to reschedule the production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

STT's final show of the season, Endgame, is still currently scheduled for performances September 16 - October 10, 2020. STT is working diligently to create a safe, social-distancing production that will follow strict safety guidelines and will continue to update the community on the production's future.

STT season ticket holders may roll over subscriptions to the 2021 season, and STT will be reaching out to all current subscribers individually with additional options. All other ticket purchases are currently on hold until the official reopening of the theatre.

STT thanks everyone for their patience, support, and understanding. The staff, board, and artists of Second Thought Theatre are looking forward to being back in the theatre soon.

