STEEL MAGNOLIAS Announced At The Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre has announced that public ticketing for its highly anticipated production of Steel Magnolias begins Monday, March 17th, at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944.
The production runs weekends from March 28th through April 13th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Audiences are also invited to a special Opening Night Gala on Friday, March 28th, featuring complimentary food and drinks starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.
Set in a small Louisiana town, Steel Magnolias follows a close-knit group of Southern women who gather at Truvy's beauty salon. They share laughter, love, and strength as they navigate life's ups and downs. This beloved comedy-drama, written by Robert Harling, is filled with sharp wit, heartfelt moments, and a powerful testament to friendship and resilience.
HCCT is proud to present a talented cast bringing these iconic characters to life:
Truvy Jones – Kim Colbeck
Annelle Dupuy – Farris Sanders
Clairee Belcher – Melanie Gooch
Shelby Eatenton – Hayli Isbell
M'Lynn Eatenton – Tammy Halsted
Ouiser Boudreaux – Mary Schaffrath
