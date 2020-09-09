SPRING AWAKENING Will Live Stream From East Dallas Arts Directed by Jeremy Landon Hays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production will be live streamed and available on demand Sept 18 - 27.

A new student production of Spring Awakening conceptualized with the guidance of medical officials will be live streamed and available on demand Sept 18 - 27. Produced by East Dallas Arts and directed by Jeremy Landon Hays, the project has been rehearsed via Zoom and will be performed behind plexiglass. The production has taken extensive measures to keep cast and crew separate and safe during development and performances.

Highlighting the themes of social conformity, disconnection, and loss, this production presents Spring Awakening at a time when its message rings most true.

The cast - comprised of students from Dallas area universities and high schools - includes Azalea Brown, Gideon Ethridge, Asa Fris, Grant Gilker, Olivia King, Lily McCollum, Megan Muscato, Matt Parker, Elora Parr, Juliet Renaud, Andres Reyes, Francesca Rogers, Miles Shickman, and Gavin Yi.

Choreography by Kathleen Hays. Music Direction by Katie Anderson. Stage Management by Alexandria Skowron. East Dallas Arts - Tom Parr, Artistic Director. Amy Kulas, Executive Producer. Music by Duncan Sheik. Book and Lyrics by Stephen Sater.

Tickets available at EastDallasArts.org.

