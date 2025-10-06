SIX Will Return to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall In February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical SIX will go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. The global musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will return to Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement February 10–15, 2026, as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

This engagement marks the show’s second Fort Worth appearance, following a sold-out run in November 2023, and comes directly after its return to Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park (January 27–February 1), presented by Broadway Dallas.

About the Musical

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss while they were students at Cambridge University, SIX premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 before moving to the West End, where it earned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical. The show currently plays on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre, in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, and on multiple international tours.

About the 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass Season

SIX is part of Performing Arts Fort Worth’s 2025–2026 Broadway at the Bass Season, which continues with:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (October 2025)

& Juliet (November 2025)

Back to the Future: The Musical (March 2026)

Some Like It Hot (April 2026)

Spamalot (May 2026)

The Notebook (June 2026)

Suffs (August 2026)

Season add-ons include The Addams Family, A Christmas Story, The Musical, Hadestown, and Hamilton.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at basshall.com/six or by calling 817-212-4280. Box office hours are Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Group sales discounts are available at basshall.com/groups.